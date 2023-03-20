An x-rated porn clip also known as "XXX blue film" left passengers at the Patna Railway Station in Bihar’s capital in quite a shock! It was when electronic displays at the facility began showing pornographic scenes--instead of advertisements and train information, commuters could not believe their eyes over the obscenity. A passenger purportedly recorded the incident on his smartphone, which took place at platform number 10. The railways have outsourced the information services to another company, and they have been notified. A complaint has been lodged, and further investigation is underway. Porn Clip Plays Accidentally on TV Screen at IKEA Store in China (Watch Video).

Porn Clip Played at Patna Junction

पटना जंक्शन पर लगी स्क्रीन पर चल गई Porn film, एजेंसी के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज. pic.twitter.com/z36mfo48tx — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) March 19, 2023

