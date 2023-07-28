Internet sensation Puneet Superstar's Instagram handle has been disabled. Netizens took to Twitter to share concerns over the online celebrity's social media handle as they were unable to find it. Puneet Kumar, widely recognised as Puneet Superstar or Lord Puneet amongst his fans, shot to fame with his viral video of boisterously yelling while riding as a pillion on a bike. Here are tweets by netizens who have expressed their concerns over the online sensation's account deactivation. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Rahul Vaidya Shares Old Video of MC Stan Doing Objectionable Performance on Stage After Rapper Calls Puneet Superstar's Content 'Cringe' - WATCH!

Puneet Superstar's insta gone 💔 — Barbenheimer Ileanabaadi (@hsrepeater) July 27, 2023

Is it that true Internet celebrity Puneet Superstars' Instagram ID has been taken down or suspended? — Immortal_12🇮🇳 (@That_guy_9669) July 27, 2023

Ayo what happened to puneet superstar's insta account — A͜͡ 🕊️ (@jevlis_kaa) July 27, 2023

Puneet Super Star Ka Instagram Account Delete Ho Gya Hai Mc Stan Ke Fans Ne Bahut Report Kiya Hai Ishilye 😭💔#puneetsuperstar #LordPuneet #MCStan pic.twitter.com/toyLDXlnOw — राजा चक्रवर्ती  (@RajaChakrwarti) July 28, 2023

