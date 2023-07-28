Internet sensation Puneet Superstar's Instagram handle has been disabled. Netizens took to Twitter to share concerns over the online celebrity's social media handle as they were unable to find it. Puneet Kumar, widely recognised as Puneet Superstar or Lord Puneet amongst his fans, shot to fame with his viral video of boisterously yelling while riding as a pillion on a bike. Here are tweets by netizens who have expressed their concerns over the online sensation's account deactivation. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Rahul Vaidya Shares Old Video of MC Stan Doing Objectionable Performance on Stage After Rapper Calls Puneet Superstar's Content 'Cringe' - WATCH!

Puneet Superstar Insta Account Removed:

Lord Puneet's Insta Account Disabled:

Puneet Superstar Insta Account:

Puneet Superstar Instagram ID:

Puneet Superstar:

Puneet Superstar Insta ID Disabled:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)