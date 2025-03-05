Instagram personality Puneet Superstar has stirred attention after sharing a video accusing IIT student Abey Singh of being a drug supplier and demanding his arrest. This comes after Puneet himself was reportedly seen with weed. In the viral video, Puneet alleged that Singh was involved in drug supply, though he did not provide any evidence. The video has sparked online debates, with some questioning Puneet’s claims while others speculate on the situation. Authorities have yet to comment on the matter, and Abey Singh has not responded to the allegations. ‘IIT Baba’ Arrested: Jaipur Police Briefly Arrest Abhey Singh Over Ganja Possession After Suicide Scare (Watch Video).

Puneet Superstar Spots ‘IIT Baba’ Aka Abhey Singh in Rajasthan

