Ex Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya gave a reality check to rapper MC Stan after he called BB OTT 2 contestant, Puneet Superstar's content 'cringe' during the show's grand launch event on June 17. Stan was a panelist on the premiere night where he told Puneet, "tumhare content ko public cringe bolta hai, kya bolna hai tumko ispe?" After the said incident, Rahul dropped an old video of MC Stan from one of his concerts where he could be seen shirtless making objectionable gestures with a girl onstage. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani to Get Evicted? Actress Begs for BB Currency From Co-Contestants to Survive on the Show (Watch Video).

Rahul Vaidya Shares Video of MC Stan

MC Stan did u call someone’s content cringe ?? 😂😂😂 Kay bhau kahi Pan 😂😂😂 https://t.co/O8eGmIYZUs — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) June 17, 2023

MC Stan Calling Puneet's Content 'Cringe'

