In a bizarre social media stunt, Ghaziabad-based YouTuber Puneet Superstar aka Prakash Kumar landed in legal trouble after calling former UP CM and BSP chief Mayawati “Mummy” in a viral Instagram video. The clip, posted from his handle puneetsuperr_star, showed him addressing Mayawati as “Mummy… I miss you, where have you gone?”—a move that enraged BSP workers, who filed an FIR at Shalimar Garden police station. District president Narendra Mohit alleged the video insulted the leader known as “Behenji” nationwide. Facing backlash, Puneet released an emotional apology, folding hands and pleading forgiveness, promising never to repeat the act. Notably, he previously made similar videos, calling Akhilesh Yadav, Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, and Arvind Kejriwal his “Papa.” Puneet Superstar Drinks Sewage Water in Instagram Reels! ‘Kichad’ Ice Cream and ‘Naala Nimbu Pani,’ Lord Puneet’s Latest Viral Videos Leave Netizens Disgusted and Horrified.

FIR Against YouTuber Puneet Superstar for Calling Mayawati ‘Mummy’

YouTuber Puneet superstar has been booked for referring BSP Supremo Mayawati as "Mummy" in a video. An FIR was registered based on the complaint of a BSP leader. pic.twitter.com/ZUt12jP1hd — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 21, 2025

Puneet Superstar Apologises

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prakash Kumar (@puneetsuperr_star)

