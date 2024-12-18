Internet personality and Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant Puneet Superstar finds himself again at the receiving end of a physical attack. A video has gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) after a popular page, Ghar Ka Kalesh (originally posted by an account named Arhant Shelby), posted a short clip of Puneet getting beaten up by a random stranger while getting off a plane. Viewers can see a man brutally throwing punches at the social media influencer and also trying to slap him several times. This is the second time Puneet Superstar, fondly called Lord Puneet by his fans and followers, finds himself in such da angerous and bizarre situation. Last month, a clip of a violent altercation between Puneet and Pradeep Dhaka, a fitness influencer, had gone viral. Pradeep was seen slapping Puneet after a long confrontation. Coming back to the present incident, netizens are finding it hard to believe it, with many calling the entire episode “scripted.”

Watch Viral Video of Puneet Superstar Getting Beaten Up!

Here's How The Internet Is Reacting to The Viral Clip

Don't worry guys, i think it will be totally scripted. — SurajDK (@Kantsurya880Dk) December 18, 2024

Tareeka Thoda Kezual Ho Gaya

Paid promotion karne ka tarika thoda casual hai — Parth Patil (@parthhpatil) December 18, 2024

Sooorrry

Nalla berozgaar chapri bol diya hoga puneet ne ise 😭 pic.twitter.com/ESZRegwDu7 — CryptoloveR (@ajatshatru017) December 18, 2024

Cameraman Always Survives The Attack

Cameraman doing his duty 🤡 — desi sigma (@desisigma) December 18, 2024

Punches For The Views

