In a heart-melting yet rare incident, an elder brother shaved his head off to support her sister battling cancer. The clip shared on social media will make you reach some extra tissues. The footage opens with the boy standing behind her sister to trim her hair. After a few moments, the brother runs the trimmer on his own hair, which makes the girl break down out of emotion. The caption of the touching reel reads, "NO ONE FIGHTS ALONE: Brother shaves his head in solidarity with sister who is fighting cancer." Riverdale Star Casey Cott Shaves His Head on Instagram Live to Raise Money for Charity (View Pics and Video).

Watch The Viral Instagram Reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

