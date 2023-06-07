It was known that snakes could climb trees, but an old video shows how fast the reptile can do it. In a viral video doing the internet rounds, a python could be seen climbing a tree in super-fast motion. It wraps itself around the tree and climbs upwards at a rapid speed. "Wow, the first time I saw a snake climbing a tree [sic]," a user commented on the viral video. Video of Child Fearlessly Playing With Giant Python Shocks Internet (Watch).

Watch the Viral Video Here:

The reticulated python is among the three heaviest snakes. This is how the it climbs a tree. [read more: https://t.co/XHtJ4ETMtf] [source, sped up video: https://t.co/s3nsVwCus7]pic.twitter.com/iqEFD3qxl4 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 6, 2023

