In a sight that was breathtaking for the tourists in Ranthambore, Tigress T-39, popularly known as Noor due to her bright glowing skin was spotted carrying her cub in mouth. A forest official said that the tigress has so far given birth to nine cubs at the park, of which two couldn’t survive.

Watch Video:

Watch: Tigress T-39, popularly known as Noor for her bright glowing skin, carrying her cub in her mouth.#Ranthambore pic.twitter.com/vnrNpc8dNh — TOI Jaipur (@TOIJaipurNews) March 6, 2022

