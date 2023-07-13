Many AI images have been making the rounds on the internet lately, especially of Bollywood and Hollywood stars imagined in different countries, as dancers and more recently as superheroes. A Ranbir Kapoor fan account on Reddit shared images of Bollywood celebs imagined as superheroes which even shows Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Wonder Woman and Dulquer Salman as Wolverine. AI Reimagines Scarlett Johansson, Zendaya, Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman, Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Aniston As Indian Monks!

View AI Images Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)