An extremely rare deep sea creature was saved from becoming a meal in a Red Lobster restaurant in Hollywood, Florida. The bright orange lobster was spotted as one in thirty million marine animal by restaurant staff members and was named "Cheddar". The staff noted the crustacean's uncommon colouring and reached out to Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach. Rare Blue Lobster, Having 1 in 2 Million Chance of Being Caught, Found by Fisherman in Scotland (View Pics).

Watch The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ripley's Aquarium Myrtle Beach (@ripleysmyrtlebeach)

