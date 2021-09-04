A rare blue lobster, which has a one in two million chance of being caught, was found by a Scottish fisherman while he was fishing off Aberdeen in Scotland. Ricky Greenhowe, the 47-year-old fisherman, caught the 3lb lobster and shared the images on Facebook. He shared the stunning images of the rare blue lobster in a Facebook post and captioned it as, 'One in a million chance they say".

Reports quoted Greenhowe saying that he would put the lobster back into the sea if the local aquarium did not want to have the rare catch. "I have never seen one before, and I have been fishing since I was 14", Greenhowe was quoted by BBC Scotland. Rarest Lobsters in The World: One in 30 Million Yellow Lobster Found in New England, View Pics!

Check Pics of the Rare Blue Lobster:

