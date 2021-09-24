Ratan Tata on Thursday shared a "heartwarming moment" of a Taj employee sharing an umbrella with a stray during heavy rainfall in Mumbai. The image went viral on social media and even gained attention of Ratan Tata. He shared the imaged in his official Instagaram handle,

Tata wrote, "Sharing comfort with the strays this monsoon. This Taj employee was kind enough to share his umbrella with one of the many strays while it was pouring quite heavily. A heartwarming moment captured in the busy hustle of Mumbai . Gestures like these go a long way for stray animals."

Here Is The Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ratan Tata (@ratantata)

