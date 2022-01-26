President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday bid farewell to Virat, the President’s bodyguard troop horse during the Republic Day 2022 celebrations. Notably, Virat retired from the President's bodyguard steed today. The video of President Kovind, PM Modi and Singh petting the boduguard horse is doing rounds on social media. Virat was in service for more than 13 years.

Here Are The Videos:

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh petting Virat the President’s bodyguard troop horse who retired from the services ❤️ #Virat #RepublicDayIndia #गणतंत्रदिवस pic.twitter.com/vJqJYehkJw — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 26, 2022

This sweet Virat retires from the President’s Bodyguard steed 💛 🐎 President, PM and Defence Minister bid him farewell too. Virat is the leading steed, his last service today. Majestic handsome fellow🇮🇳#RepublicDay #RepublicDayIndia #26january @rashtrapatibhvn @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/uL5fJgFHro — Tavleen Singh Aroor (@Tavysingh) January 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)