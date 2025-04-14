A video going viral on social media shows a Delhi-based fitness influencer performing a daring act as she runs next to a speeding train. The video was shared by fitness influencer Piku Singh on Instagram. In the video, the fitness influencer from Delhi is seen sprinting next to a moving train as she is captured on camera. Piku Singh's video, captioned "Running with train", has not only gone viral but also drawn attention from netizens. Taking to the comments section, one user wrote, "Still thinking, train ke sath bhagne ka kya matlab tha," while a second user commented, "Out out tum haar gayi." A third user asked Piku Singh to run on track, while another said that the train was running faster than her. Meanwhile, the viral clip also triggered a heated debate in the comments section, with many users slamming her for her act while others supported her by leaving fire and clapping emojis in the comments. Eggs and ‘Alcohol’ for Breakfast in Delhi Metro as Part of Viral Video Gets Young Man Arrested by Delhi Police (Watch).

Fitness Influencer Sprints Next to Running Train in Viral Video

