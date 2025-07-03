Outrage erupted online after 24-year-old Russian boxer Anastasia Luchkina handed her vape pen to an endangered orangutan at Taigan Safari Park in Crimea. In the now-viral video, the orangutan named Dana is seen puffing the e-cigarette. Soon after, Dana reportedly stopped eating, became unresponsive, and may have swallowed the nicotine cartridge. Experts are alarmed, as Dana is the only orangutan in Crimea and part of an IUCN-listed endangered species. The animal has lived at the park since 2018. Vets are monitoring her closely as they await test results. Luchkina’s coach expressed surprise and promised action. The footage has sparked widespread fury, with many calling for accountability over the dangerous and irresponsible stunt. Heartbreaking Farewell: Retired Circus Elephant Mourns Beside Its Long-Time Performing Partner As She Collapses and Dies in Russia; Video Surfaces.

Russian Boxer Anastasia Luchkina Hands Vape to Endangered Orangutan at Crimea Safari Park

Russian boxer Anastasia Luchkina lets an endangered orangutan take a hit from her vape pen. The 24-year-old boxer is under fire after having the orangutan use her e-cigarette in Crimea. According to local outlets, the orangutan displayed "disturbing" behavior after consuming… pic.twitter.com/oRjhq59XLa — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 2, 2025

