In a deeply emotional moment, Magda, an Indian elephant, mourned the sudden death of her lifelong companion, Jenny, in Russian-occupied Crimea. The pair had performed together for over 25 years before retiring to Taigan Safari Park. Jenny collapsed earlier this week, leaving Magda visibly devastated. She gently nudged Jenny, tried to lift her, and later stood in silent grief, refusing to let veterinarians approach. Witnesses described her sorrow as she spent hours by Jenny’s body. The duo had been retired in 2021 after dramatic incidents in Kazan, where they fought in the ring and later injured their trainer. Despite past tensions, their bond remained strong. Magda’s display of grief highlights the profound emotional depth of elephants, reinforcing calls for better treatment of performing animals. Elephant Attack Video: US Tourist Dead After Angry Elephant Chases and Attacks Safari Truck in Africa's Kafue National Park, Terrifying Moments Caught on Camera.

Elephant Mourns Lifelong Companion’s Death

Retired circus elephant seen mourning and trying to comfort her partner of over 25 years after she had collapsed and passed away. Jenny and Magda were performing partners in Russia for over 25 years. When Jenny passed away this week, Magda refused to let veterinarians near her… pic.twitter.com/ipcOG0db7z — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 14, 2025

