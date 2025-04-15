Albeit the mundane, when we stumble upon wholesome, raw and simple videos on the internet, it instantly places a smile on our faces. Something similar happened when an Instagram reel popped up on the feed, garnering over 35 million views (and still counting) and a lot of reactions. The viral video in question featured adorable kids enjoying a joyride on a makeshift roller coaster built with bamboo stems. According to the post caption, the video is from Indonesia’s Malangbong city, and it is the most wholesome video you would see on the internet today. “Seru Banget,” (very exciting) exclaimed the social media users as the comment sections were flooded with praises for the person who built it for the children. Desi Jugaad! Woman Uses Hot Pressure Cooker to Iron Clothes.

Watch Video of Makeshift Roller Coaster Built With Bamboo Stems

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adit Salfani (@salfaniadit)

This Is How the Internet Reacted!

Screenshot of Instagram Comments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

