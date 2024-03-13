A video has gone viral depicting a woman ironing clothes with a hot pressure cooker! X user Shubhangi Pandit shared the said video on the micro-blogging platform previously known as Twitter. In this clip, a woman heats a pressure cooker until it whistles. Then, she quickly takes the hot vessel to iron a shirt. This 'jugaad' technique has left many amused on social media. Netizens are posting comments such as "India is not beginners" to reminiscing about their hostel days. However, the woman's actions do appear concerning, which may include serious burns or any other mishaps. Jugaad Pro Max! Men Use Innovative Technique in Construction of a Wall, Video Goes Viral (Watch).

Take a Look at the Video:

This Is How the Internet Reacted:

What an idea it is.... 👍 pic.twitter.com/dCl6sne03E — ProfSK (@ProfSK5) March 12, 2024

This User Is In Awe of The Jugaad

क्रियेटिवटी को प्रणाम... — Pratyush Kumar Tripathi (@Pratyus11242385) March 12, 2024

Definitely Not

India is not for beginners — Amit Sharma (@ItsAmit_Cricket) March 12, 2024

Bravo!

New innovation. Advance didi to get the patent certificate. — T A R U N SINGH (@TARUNSI96938408) March 12, 2024

