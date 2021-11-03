Dubai's Burj Khalifa honoured Shah Rukh Khan on his 56th birthday by lighting up the iconic skyscraper with his name. As per the clip shared by a Twitter user, we can see 'Happy Birthday SRK' popping up on the long tower. This is not the first time UAE has showered love on the star, as every year they pay tribute to the global star by doing this. SRK celebrated his birthday on November 2.

Watch Video:

Happy birthday @iamsrk from the @noon family كل عام وأنت بخير @iamsrk من عائلة نون pic.twitter.com/TIG3zURQjk — Mohamed Alabbar محمد العبار (@mohamed_alabbar) November 2, 2021

