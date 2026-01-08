ABP News channel's anchor Chitra Tripathi recently engaged in a brief conversation with a humanoid robot at an exhibition in Dubai. The video of her intercation with the robot, shared on Instagram, has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Tripathi introduces herself as being from India and asks if the robot knows about the country, prompting a response highlighting India's rich culture, diverse languages and historic sites like the Taj Mahal; she then inquires about the holy cities of Ayodhya and Kashi. Chitra Tripathi Divorce News: ABP News Anchor Announces Separation From Husband Atul Agarwal After 16 Years of Marriage.

Watch: Chitra Tripathi Interacts With Humanoid Robot in Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chitra Tripathi (@chitraaum)

