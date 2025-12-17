A stolen Ferrari Purosangue crashed into a utility pole in Miami, Florida, the US, early Tuesday, December 16, after the driver lost control during a police pursuit, authorities said. The 28-year-old driver, suspected of stealing the luxury SUV, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Miami Beach Police said the chase stemmed from the reported theft of a 2024 Ferrari Purosangue and a 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan from North Meridian Avenue on Monday evening, December 15. Surveillance video shows the Ferrari slamming into a light pole, triggering sparks and a transformer explosion that briefly knocked out power in the area. The vehicle owner told local media the cars had been handed over to a company for wrapping and were being transported by a third-party service, which later stopped responding. US Road Accident: Red Van Causes Multi-Car Pileup on Interstate 71 After Missing Exit in Ohio, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Ferrari Purosangue Crash in Miami

The driver of a stolen Ferrari Purosangue lost control and slammed into a utility pole during a police chase in South Florida, with authorities saying the alleged car thief was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. https://t.co/qBchpOA9sH pic.twitter.com/tJNPOEBC74 — ABC News (@ABC) December 16, 2025

Thief Rams Stolen Luxury SUV Into Utility Pole in Miami, Florida

Stolen Ferrari Purosangue crashes in Miami while trying to evade police. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jbbPRVK5sS — LUX Cars (@LuxuryCars365) December 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ABC News ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)