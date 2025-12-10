In an unfortunate incident in the US, a small plane crashed into a car in Florida. According to reports, the small plane crash-landed on a car while landing on Interstate 95 in Florida's Brevard County. The accident occurred when the plane attempted an emergency landing. A video of the incident has also surfaced online. The plane crash caught on camera shows the small plane crash-landing on the I-95 in Brevard County, Florida and coming down directly on top of a car. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the driver of the car was hospitalised with minor injuries, whereas the pilot and a passenger escaped uninjured. US Plane Crash: 2 Small Aircraft Cessna 172 and Extra EA-300 Collide Mid-Air While Attempting To Land at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport in Colorado; 1 Dead and 3 Injured (See Pics and Videos).

Small Plane Crashes in the US State of Florida

A driver of a car suffered minor injuries after a plane crashed into it as it landed on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Get more here: https://t.co/nDpsGf0dEs pic.twitter.com/PD4UDIpxYb — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) December 9, 2025

Photo and Video of Plane Crash Accident Surface

A small plane crash landed on a busy interstate in Merritt Island, Florida, hitting a car. The plane experienced a "loss of power in both engines," it was known, and was attempting an emergency landing on I-95 when it hit a Toyota Camry. The driver of the car was hospitalised… pic.twitter.com/ViZAuMJcwT — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) December 10, 2025

