Surveillance video from inside Fritanga Pinolandia in Northwest Miami-Dade captured a violent fight Wednesday that left one woman stabbed and another in custody, deputies said. According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the confrontation began when a woman asked another for money and was refused. The suspect then followed her into the restaurant, where the two began fighting. Exclusive video obtained by NBC6 shows the altercation escalating as the suspect repeatedly stabbed the victim with what appeared to be scissors. Deputies said the woman suffered multiple wounds to her upper extremities and was airlifted to the hospital in stable condition. Authorities identified the suspect as 22-year-old Damaris Rodriguez, who now faces aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Restaurant owner Bernardo Ruiz said both women, whom he believes are homeless, have caused issues before. He described the incident as frightening for customers and has repeatedly sought change. Deputies later detained both women nearby. Florida Shocker: Female Gym Instructor Sends ‘Inappropriate’ Texts and Photos to 13-Year-Old Student, Arrested After Mother Alerts Police.

Woman Stabbed After Refusing to Give Money in Northwest Miami-Dade Eatery

Una mujer es apuñalada por otra en restaurante nicaragüense Fritanga Pinolandia en Miami. El dueño del restaurante nicaragüense dijo que una de las mujeres sacó una tijera y le asestó varias puñaladas a su víctima. 🌐Más detalles: https://t.co/xVMsfK5kUx pic.twitter.com/D43RlOcklT — LA PRENSA Nicaragua (@laprensa) November 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

