A huge Christmas tree outside Fox News's Midtown Manhattan headquarters was set on fire. Social Media footage of the incident shows the 50-foot tall Christmas tree burning up in flames, with the decorations at the top of the tree completely devasted. A man in his 40s has been arrested under suspicion of setting the tree on fire but charges are still pending. The fire also decimated three other nearby trees decorated with Christmas lights.

Watch The Video Here:

#BREAKING: The Fox News Christmas Tree is on fire in NYC pic.twitter.com/xfWdFgdQIS — Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) December 8, 2021

