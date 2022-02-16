A mysterious CCTV footage captured the moment when a flock of yellow-headed blackbirds suddenly fell out from the sky and died after descending upon houses in a massive black swirl. The bizarre incident was reported in Northern Mexico. As per the reports, residents of Chihuahua in Mexico called the police after discovering the dead birds on the sidewalk. Authorities could not immediately pinpoint the cause behind the birds' sudden death. WATCH : Hair-Raising Video Shows Security Guard Getting Struck By Explosive Lightning In Indonesia.

Watch The Hair-Raising Video, Here:

Hundreds of birds mysteriously plummet to their deaths in Chihuahua, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/j0JyP6ZcnM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 12, 2022

