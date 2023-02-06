Customs officials find various things that shouldn’t be there during their routine checks at the airport. But in an incident that seems a bit too extreme, the officials found the skull of a young dolphin inside an abandoned suitcase at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. According to US Customs and Border Protection agents, the skull-shaped object was found after a routine X-ray scan of the unclaimed suitcase that had been separated from its owner during transit. Upon examination, they found out what it was and issued a strict statement against wildlife smuggling. View this image of the skull here. Mysterious Dragon Skull With Two Pointed Eyes and Snout Found in Sand on Bridlington Beach; Viral Pics of Bizarre Find Send Netizens into Frenzy.

Something 'fishy': Dolphin skull found in suitcase at Detroit airport https://t.co/LrqCc1AGbO pic.twitter.com/hchKF9LoXN — New York Post (@nypost) February 5, 2023

