In a mysterious find, a strange skull of an animal that looked like a 'dragon' was found in the sand on UK's Bridlington beach. The pictures of the skull with two pointed eyes and an extended snout at the bottom were shared on Reddit. The unknown creature has created a lot of buzz among online users. One can even see ridges where the critter's eyes would be. "Found some kind of animal skull in the sand while on Bridlington beach! Anyone know what this critter was?" the viral post was captioned. Who were Homo? A New Mystery Human Species Discovered in Israel.

Dragon's Skull?

