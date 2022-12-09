A snake tooth was found lodged in a man's finger, who discovered the unknown sprinter after a year of "unmerciful pain". Collie Ennis, who happens to be a serpent expert, shared his experience along with the pictures of his swollen finger on Twitter. The tooth of the reptile, which got pierced into his skin, caused a painful infection and inflammation. The man wrote, "I took a blade to it in frustration one day and discovered a snakes tooth". OMG! Snake Gets Trapped in Woman's Ear Hole; Doctor Tries to Pull Out The Reptile With Tongs in Viral Video.

Snake's Tooth Gets Pierced In Man's Fingers For Years!

Remembering the time I had an unmerciful pain in my finger with non stop, repeat infections and swelling. I took a blade to it in frustration one day and discovered a snakes tooth that had been lodged in there for a YEAR unknowns to me! pic.twitter.com/1BzwSTIiqI — Collie Ennis 🕷🐸 (@collieennis) December 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)