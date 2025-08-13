Renu Sara Alexander, a principal from Spartan Matriculation School in Chennai, never fails to educate the online community with her teaching skills. Her videos often showcase her unique and gentle ways to approach different concepts as she delivers knowledge to her students. Among many, an Instagram reel that shows her arm-wrestling school kids has gone viral. “Correspondent of the school correcting 3 troublesome boys of std.7,” reads the caption of the video that captured her arm wrestling three students, who were undisciplined at the school premises, bullying classmates. Before she begins with the arm wrestles, she said, “he is a young boy, I am a weak girl.” After the playful battle, the students apologise to her as she teaches them valuable lessons. Her gentle ways breaking stereotypes have earned praises online. Maharashtra Govt School Teacher Caught Sleeping in Classroom for Over 30 Minutes in Jalna, Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

Spartan Matriculation School Principal Renu Sara Alexander

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renu Sara Alexander (@saraalexander506)

This Is How the Internet Reacted!

Instagram Comments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)