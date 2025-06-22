In Maharashtra’s Jalna district, a government school teacher, VK Munde, was caught sleeping in a classroom full of students at Zila Parishad’s Marathi-medium school in Gadegavan village. A video of the incident shows Munde sprawled on a chair with his legs on a table, fast asleep and snoring, while 15–20 students studied around him. When asked, a student said he had been sleeping for over 30 minutes. The teacher later woke up and appeared unfazed. The video quickly went viral, drawing public outrage. A formal complaint was submitted to Zonal Education Officer Satish Shinde, who assured an investigation. The incident has reignited concerns over teacher accountability and the deteriorating quality of education in government-run schools. Bihar: Government School Teacher Allegedly Draws Obscene Images in Class, Gives Lesson on ‘Suhagraat’ to Student in Bettiah (Watch Video).

Maharashtra Govt School Teacher Caught Sleeping in Class

