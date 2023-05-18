A baby spider has found a new home, and it is not a web. A video is doing the rounds on the internet where a baby spider is seen crawling out of a person's ear. In a post shared by @TerrifyingNatur on Twitter, a little spider makes his way out of a human ear. "His new home," reads the caption of the video. "The spider is kinda adorable ngl," a user commented on the video. Another user wrote, "Let it be, she so cute she deserves the place." What Is Spider Rain? What Makes Spiders 'Rain' From Sky? Know Everything About Weird and Terrifying Phenomenon.

Watch the Bizarre Video Here:

