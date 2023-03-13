Those residing in Australia experience some of the weirdest occurrences because of the weather conditions. Just last month, the Australian outback town of Lajamanu experienced fish rain, where residents experienced small fish falling from the sky. While the land is known for having different species of arachnids, there have also been instances of spider rain in Australia. This sounds straight out of a nightmare, but it is very common in other parts of the world like Brazil and Texas. Let us know more about this bizarre phenomenon. Also Read When Spiders Rained From Sky! Spine Chilling Video of Arachnids Scare Brazilians.

What Is Spider Rain?

Spider rain refers to a process of ‘mass ballooning’ where a group of spiders spin out with dozen of silk strands and appear to be flying. When the breeze blows it helps the spider move to higher ground. Before this process, the spiders crawl to the highest point in their habitat and then spin their silk strands and form a triangular parachute. During a mass ballooning, the sky appears to be filled with spiders, thus giving it the term spider rain. If the weather conditions change, these spiders start falling down to the ground and it appears to be raining spiders. China Worm Rain Video! Residents of Liaoning Witness 'Worms Falling Out of Sky' Residents Asked to Carry Umbrella to Streets.

What Causes Spider Rain?

The main cause behind mass ballooning is the weather conditions. When there are extreme floods and wildfires, it prompts spiders flee a region and find safer spots to relocate. When water starts accumulating on the ground, spiders move in search of higher elevations. Live Snake Comes Out of Frog's Bum! Viral Photo Showing Highly Venomous Snake Coming Out of Frog's Backside Will Make You Say 'Can Happen Only In Australia'.

Spider rain occurs commonly in South Australia where thousands to millions of spiders seem to be falling out of the sky. Most of these spiders do not pose any threat to humans. They are not venomous. Many a time, these spiders become prey to their larger predators. On the other hand, there is an advantage of spider rain too. Spiders ensure the skies remain free of disease-carrying insects. Spiders also eat mosquitoes so it is beneficial, especially after rainy weather, when mosquitoes reproduce in large numbers. As nightmarish as it sounds, spider rain is very common and poses no danger to humans.

