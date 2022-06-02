For Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the prehistoric monument Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England paid her a special tribute. The monument was lit up with the British Monarch's portraits that displayed her reign period. The enigmatic archaeological attraction's picture was shared on Twitter which read, "Our spellbinding homage to Her Majesty The #Queen". Queen Elizabeth II Wax Statue Left Bald Underneath Hat at Panoptikum Museum To Save Money.

Stonehenge Lights Up With Portraits Of Queen Elizabeth II

Our spellbinding homage to Her Majesty The #Queen! 👑 We've projected eight portraits of Queen Elizabeth II onto Stonehenge in celebration of the #PlatinumJubilee. pic.twitter.com/vn5vkGHJGt — Stonehenge (@EH_Stonehenge) May 30, 2022

