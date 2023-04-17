The proliferation of odd cuisine trends in recent years has many people scratching their heads, and the most recent addition to this list is tandoori chicken ice cream with chocolate sauce. You did read that correctly. This ‘original’ cuisine, which came from a small ice cream vendor, has gone viral on social media. The delicacy in the video has netizens asking, "But why?" Ice Cream Noodles Cooked With Chilli Sauce Is the Latest Weird Food Combination That Will Make You Question Everything! Watch 'Scary' Video.

Man Sells Tandoori Chicken Ice Cream With Chocolate Sauce

Found a perfect hack to beat the summer heat Presenting protein rich tandoori chicken ice cream for one and all 🥵🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/d3m97kC2YC — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) April 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)