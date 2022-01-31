The Simpsons have been running for over 25 years and the series has thrived with a dedicated audience. Recently, an old episode of The Simpsons predicted the 2022 freedom convoy trucker protest in Canada against PM Justin Trudeau. But in reality, the series merged two different episodes from the past which seemed like the show was predicting the protest in Canada when it actually wasn’t. Moreover, the audio for the clip featuring Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been synced and the original audio clip has been omitted. The tweet below shows the exaggerated video and some contradicting reactions from Twitterati.

Have A Look At The Tweet:

The Simpsons have done it again! Episode from 1999 has Trudeau running away ftom a truck convoy!!! 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/p6ClnT5jxn — Yavuz (@eCommerceTR) January 28, 2022

The Simpsons Did Not Predict The 2022 Freedom Convoy

Those are two different episodes…. — Blackmoon (@blackmoon11349) January 28, 2022

Netizens' Reaction

I watched that episode many times as a kid and that 100% did not happen. — Swan Hefner (@SwanHefner) January 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)