Tariff War: Mexico, Canada and China Impose Retaliatory Tariffs Against US After Donald Trump Launches Trade War. US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, March 5, revealed details of a phone conversation with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding tariffs. "Justin Trudeau, of Canada, called me to ask what could be done about Tariffs. I told him that many people have died from Fentanyl that came through the Borders of Canada and Mexico, and nothing has convinced me that it has stopped," Trump posted on Truth Social. "He said that it’s gotten better, but I said, “That’s not good enough.” The call ended in a “somewhat” friendly manner! He was unable to tell me when the Canadian Election is taking place, which made me curious, like, what’s going on here? I then realized he is trying to use this issue to stay in power. Good luck Justin!" Trump added.

Donald Trump Says Canada’s Fentanyl Efforts 'Are Not Good Enough'

JUST IN: President Trump post about talks with Trudeau pic.twitter.com/QGPrMagNI7 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)