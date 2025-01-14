A edited video circulating on social media claims that "The Simpsons" predicted a global internet shutdown on January 16, 2025, triggered by a giant shark severing underwater internet cables. The video, which has garnered widespread attention, suggests that the shutdown would coincide with Donald Trump’s inauguration. However, this theory is flawed, as Trump's inauguration is scheduled for January 20, not January 16. This mix-up has raised doubts about the authenticity of the prediction. Despite the confusion, the video has quickly gained traction, leading many to question if "The Simpsons" truly foresaw this bizarre scenario. Did 'The Simpsons' Predict LA Wildfire? Viral Video Claims Eerie Similarity Between 2007 Episode and Ongoing California Wildfires (Watch).

Viral Video Claims Global Internet Blackout on January 16

View this post on Instagram A post shared by In Depth Notion || Facts (@indepthnotion)

Edited Simpsons Clip Sparks Internet Shutdown Rumors for January 16 in US

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Dose of Trivia (@xclusivainc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)