Violent clashes erupted in Montreal on Friday (November 22) evening as pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel demonstrators clashed with police, leading to widespread vandalism, arson and arrests. While the city descended into chaos, as per a viral video, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen attending a Taylor Swift concert in Toronto with his family. A clip circulating on social media shows Trudeau in a fun mood, enjoying the performance and dancing to Swift’s music at the Rogers Centre during the TAYronto N5 concert. Check out the video below. Taylor Swift Becomes the World’s Richest Female Musician With a USD 1.6 Billion Net Worth!

Viral Video of Justin Trudeau Dancing at Taylor Swift's Gig

Trudeau is dancing at the Taylor Swift concert while Montreal burns Words cannot describe how much I despise this manpic.twitter.com/hCq4t0HBYS — The Pleb 🌍 Reporter (@truckdriverpleb) November 23, 2024

