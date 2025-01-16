What is The Simpsons’ January 16 prediction? The American sitcom is infamously famous for making some of the wildest predictions about world affairs. However, one of the seemingly edited viral videos is attributing The Simpsons' to have predicted ‘No Internet on January 16.’ Unsurprisingly, it got people quite intrigued whether "this" The Simpsons’ prediction will indeed come true or not. Amidst the buzz around The Simpsons’ so-called ‘No Internet on January 16' prediction, netizens have gone all out to share their take on it. They have gotten busy sharing their thoughts on X (formerly known as Twitter) around this bizarre ‘life without internet’ prophecy! Students claim this break from the internet will help them make an “academic comeback”, while some are worried about Snapchat users. Enjoy the best of ‘no internet on January 16’ funny memes and hilarious reactions. 'No Internet on 16 Jan 2025': Did 'The Simpsons' Predict Total Internet Shutdown on January 16 After Donald Trump's Inauguration Day? Edited Video Goes Viral.

Viral Video Claims Global Internet Blackout on January 16

View this post on Instagram A post shared by In Depth Notion || Facts (@indepthnotion)

Edited Simpsons Clip Sparks Internet Shutdown Rumors for January 16 in US

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Dose of Trivia (@xclusivainc)

'The Simpsons' 'No Internet on January 16' Prediction If Comes True, Will Leave People With This Option

people sending text messages to each other on 16th jan #NoInternet pic.twitter.com/zhH8U9EO83 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) January 15, 2025

Nahiiinnn

No internet on 16 Jan.. Jee loge mere bina tum log???? — Sharma (@stayaway_001) January 15, 2025

Silver Lining Amid 'No Internet on January 16' Concerns

No internet connection on 16th January , Ab hoga mera Academic comeback 😤 — S☁️ (@fr_shruutea) January 15, 2025

Indeed

No internet on 16 January? Nightmare for snapchat users. — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) January 15, 2025

How Do You Think We Are Working

it's 16th January and still the internet is working 💪 👷‍♂️ #SimponsPredictionFailed — Vaibhav Singh (@singh_vaibbhav) January 16, 2025

But They Did Predict, Right?

simpsons predict no internet on 16th january 2025 — Fiverent (@FoursideKM) January 16, 2025

Everyone Is Busy Sharing The Global Outage News, But How True Is It

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankur Nandan (@ankurnandanofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)