We often come across tourists crossing the limits when they are within wildlife zones and one similar video has been shared online. The video shows a tourist vehicle moving too close to a tiger after spotting it, post which the big cat begins to chase it. The tiger is angry and can be seen charging towards the car. The incident reportedly took place at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. Uttar Pradesh: Furious Tiger Attacks Locals in Pilbhit by Climbing Over a Tractor, 3 Critically Injured, Watch Video.

Tiger Chases Behind Tourists During a Safari

This video surely reflects the dark side of Wildlife tourism. But who is driving & took the gypsy on the face of Tiger. Listen to the guide, who is continuously instigating the Tiger for the adrenaline rush. Source: WA pic.twitter.com/s1nT8vHYIq — WildLense® Eco Foundation 🇮🇳 (@WildLense_India) April 26, 2023

