Three Injured in Tiger Attack in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): Three persons suffered injuries after being attacked by a tiger on Friday morning in the Gajraula area of the district, said Vaibhav Srivastava, District Magistrate, Pilibhit. Reportedly, Ram Bahadur, Ujagar Singh and Lalta Prasad were attacked by the tiger in three different incidents, leaving all of them injured. Villagers here recorded the video of the incident which went viral on social media. In the video, the tiger was seen climbing the forest department's tractor and trying to attack the people. Speaking to ANI, Milap Singh, the former village head said, "Three persons have suffered injuries due to the tiger attack. The tiger was seen sitting near our house in the morning and while people were passing by, the tiger attacked them. The police came here after we informed them about the incident but the forest department officials came after four hours.""The forest officials did not pay heed to our request and left. No fences has been constructed to confine carnivores within national parks and therefore the wild animals enter in the residential areas and attack people. It's risky for the children and labourers working in the field. The forest officials are not working in this direction of constructing fences ," he added. Reportedly, when the incident occurred, the village head and police present at the spot sent the injured villagers to the district hospital and informed the forest department. When the forest department team reached the spot to capture the tiger by tracing his location, the furious tiger climbed the forest department's tractor and attacked the officials.However, the driver did not suffer any injuries. seeing the crowd the tiger came down from the tractor and ran towards the forest. Top officials of the forest department are keeping an eye on the tiger and tracing his location.These type of incidents often occur as tigers from Philibit Tiger Reserve have repeatedly entered farmlands and homesteads and have then been captured by teams of forest department. Currently, when people are compelled to stay indoors during the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, wild animals, including endangered ones, have been spotted on the deserted streets at several places in the country over the past few days. (ANI)

