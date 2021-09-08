Search engine giant paid a musical homage to Swedish DJ Tim Bergling, popularly known by his stage name Avicii on his 32nd birth anniversary. Born on September 8, 1989, Avicii was a renowned songwriter and performer who took the EDM genre to greater heights. He was also a humanitarian. For Tim Bergling’s 32nd birthday, Google interestingly used Avicii’s famous song, “Wake Me Up” with a sequence of colourful animated sketches narrating his glorious life, before he died by suicide in 2018. This doodle also holds significance as it is put up during the National Suicide Prevention Week in the United States.

Watch Video of Tim Bergling's 32nd Birthday Google Doodle

You Can Watch Avicii's 'Wake Me Up' Official Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)