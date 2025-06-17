A viral video from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has left netizens amused and confused as it shows a clock tower displaying two different time zones when viewed from different angles. The unusual phenomenon sparked online chatter, with users dubbing it the “Time Travel Tower.” The video was first shared by the Congress on Instagram, calling it the “ninth wonder of Bhopal.” It later went viral on X after user @Being_Humor joked, “Bhopal isn’t for beginners.” Social media was flooded with witty reactions, with one user commenting, “7 minute future mein bhej rahe hain” (they are sending us seven minutes into the future). At the same time, another quipped, “Interstellar ft’Bhopal.” ‘Hathi-Ghoda’ Fight in Madhya Pradesh: White Horse Seen Attacking Elephant on Busy Road in Ratlam, Video Goes Viral.

'Bhopal Isn’t for Beginners,' X User Shares Hilarious Take

After a 90-degree turn flyover, Bhopal presents a time-traveling clock tower. Bhopal isn’t for beginners. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Payjm3zFo7 — maithun (@Being_Humor) June 15, 2025

'Ninth Wonder of Bhopal,' Claims Congress in Viral Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Congress (@incindia)

'Time Travel Tower', Say Netizens After Bhopal Clock Clip Goes Viral

Time travel tower — Sandeep 🔱 (@sny_259) June 15, 2025

'7 Minute Future Mein Bhej Rahe Hain,' Jokes Social Media User

7 minute future mein bhej rahe hain. Isko to rashtriya dharohar ghoshit kar dena chahiye. — Garima𝕏 (@XcuseeMePlease) June 15, 2025

'Interstellar ft’Bhopal', Says User

Interstellar ft’Bhopal. — Shubham Sakhuja (@ishubhamsakhuja) June 15, 2025

