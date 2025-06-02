In a dramatic video, a white horse was caught on camera aggressively attacking a large elephant near Palsoda Phata in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam. The video shows the horse charging, biting, and even leaping at the elephant, while stunned onlookers ran for cover. Despite efforts by the elephant’s mahout to intervene, the horse continued its relentless pursuit. Initial reports suggest the horse had broken free from where it was tied nearby. The reason behind its unusual aggression remains unclear. Gwalior: Man Kills 28 Pet Pigeons of His Neighbour in Madhya Pradesh’s Scindia Nagar, Booked.

Horse Seen Attacking Elephant on Busy Road in Ratlam

