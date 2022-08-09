Ahead of Raksha Bandhan & Independence Day, the Ministry of Culture of India has launched a new video on social media platforms to promote the ideology of 'Tiranga Bandhan'. The ad shows the warmth of the brother-sister bond where the girl ties Raksha Bandhan to her brother as well as to the Indian Flag. The idea is to promote this feeling of patriotism by tying the knot of Rakhi to the Indian flag, to remember our Indian Jawans. 'This year, when you celebrate rakhi with your siblings, don't forget to tie one for our forever rakshak', said the ministry of culture. This also supports the Indian Government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign.

