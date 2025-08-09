Rishabh Pant shared an adorable post for his sister Sakshi, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2025 on August 9. Raksha Bandhan is a festival celebrated every year to celebrate the precious bond between a brother and sister and on the day of the occasion, sisters generally tie a 'rakhi' or a thread on the wrist of their brother or brothers. The India National Cricket Team star took to social media to share pictures from his sister Sakshi's wedding and wrote, "Happy Raksha Bandhan..Running out of words to show my affection so just want to say..Always got your back." Rishabh Pant is currently out injured after sustaining a toe injury in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. ‘Tying Not Just a Rakhi…’ Anaya Bangar Celebrates Raksha Bandhan 2025 With Brother Atharva, Shares Heartwarming Pics (See Post).

Rishabh Pant Shares Adorable Post for Sister Sakshi on Raksha Bandhan

Happy Raksha Bandhan 👌 Running out of words to show my affection so just want to say 😁Always got your back.💞🤗#RP17 pic.twitter.com/loFKREanz4 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)