Piprahwa Gems have not been moved abroad, the Ministry of Culture clarified on September 24, 2025, dismissing a report in The Telegraph claiming that relics returned to India after a ‘colonial’ uproar were immediately loaned to Russia. According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the claims regarding the movement of the Piprahwa Gems are entirely baseless and factually incorrect. The treasures remain securely in the custody of the National Museum, New Delhi, and there is no proposal for their relocation. The Ministry stressed that the report was published without any verification and called it misleading. It urged all media outlets to ensure accurate fact-checking before publishing stories involving matters of national importance. The public can rest assured about the gems’ safety. Piprahwa Relics of Gautam Buddha Return to India After 127 Years, PM Narendra Modi Calls It ‘A Joyous Day for Our Cultural Heritage’ (See Pics).

Piprahwa Gems Movement Claims Denied by Ministry of Culture

Report on Piprawah Jewels Movement False and Misleading: Ministry of Culture The report in question was published without verification from the Ministry and is misleading. The Ministry urges media outlets to verify facts before releasing stories on matters of national importance… — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)