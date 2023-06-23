PM Narendra Modi was welcomed in the US with great fervour and some beautiful arrangements. A video of historic New York City skyscraper Empire State Building decked up in tricolour surfaced on social media. The iconic structure was lit with Tiranga to mark PM Narendra Modi's first official state visit. Earlier today, PM Modi and US President Biden announced a slew of defence and technology deals and initiatives that will allow India to coproduce jet engines, armed SeaGuardian drones, a semiconductor assembly and testing facility and a shot at the Moon. India, US Friendship Will Make World a Better Place, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Tiranga on Empire State Building Video:

#WATCH | Empire State Building in New York lit up in tricolour as PM Modi is on a three-day State visit to the United States PM Modi will attend the State Department luncheon and Indian community event today pic.twitter.com/vzJxG2ADdS — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

