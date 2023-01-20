In what can be seen as a rare case, a giant cane toad was found in a rainforest in north Australia. The news was shared by Queensland Environment on Twitter which said that the giant cane toad was reportedly found when rangers were conducting track work in Conway National Park, near Airlie Beach. Sharing pictures of the 'Toadzilla', the Queensland Environment said that the record-breaking "monster" cane toad was found last week beside the Conway Circuit. "The animal weighed 2.7kg. She has been euthanised due to the environmental damage they cause," it said in its post. According to a report in BBC, the "monster" toad is six times bigger than an average toad. The rangers dubbed the animal "Toadzilla" and quickly placed it in a container and removed it from the wild.

Rangers conducting track work in Conway National Park, near Airlie Beach, were shocked to find a monster cane toad beside the Conway Circuit last week. The animal weighed 2.7kg. She has been euthanised due to the environmental damage they cause.https://t.co/2A9aKpalow pic.twitter.com/cSiYwBgr62 — Queensland Environment (@QldEnvironment) January 19, 2023

